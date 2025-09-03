Canadian Taxpayers Federation Demands Alberta Scrap Industrial Carbon Tax

Alberta may have finally shaken off the hated federal consumer carbon tax, but according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, taxpayers are still getting fleeced by another one hiding in plain sight.

At a press conference in West Edmonton on Friday, CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims celebrated the end of Ottawa’s carbon tax at the pumps — a victory that means families are saving around $13 every time they fill up a minivan and $20 on a pickup truck. But she didn’t mince words about what’s still draining wallets: Alberta’s so-called industrial carbon tax.

“Alberta should be a carbon tax–free zone,” Sims told Rebel News. "Right now we’re patting ourselves on the back for killing one tax, while quietly keeping another alive at $95 a tonne. That’s just leaving the door wide open for Mark Carney and Ottawa to crank it even higher.”

The CTF’s latest Gas Tax Honesty Report shows that even with Alberta boasting the lowest pump prices in the country, more than 20 per cent of what drivers pay still comes straight from taxes. Sims argued that keeping an industrial carbon tax in place is a Trojan horse — hidden, murky, and guaranteed to hurt working families once Ottawa decides to ramp it up again.

She warned that unless Alberta scraps the levy outright, the province risks giving federal bureaucrats and industry insiders cover to push their next scheme: Carney’s so-called “industrial” carbon tax plan.

“This tax does nothing to cut global emissions,”... “What it does do is give politicians a blank cheque to raid your wallet while pretending it’s about the environment. If Alberta wants to lead, we need to slam the door shut and scrap this thing."

Governments rely on carbon taxes, not for fighting climate change, but for general revenue. When Saskatchewan scrapped its industrial carbon tax, it forgot to cut spending and ended up with a deficit.

Carbon taxes do nothing to help the environment; they only make governments richer and you poorer, no matter where in the supply chain these cash grabs are imposed.