Canadian Taxpayers Federation hosts 'Naughty and Nice' awards

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has announced its “Naughty and Nice” list for 2025, highlighting those who have done a good job — and a bad job — of using Canadians’ tax dollars.

In Canada, taxes are families' single highest expense, consuming an estimated 45% of household income. The cost of living has soared thanks to deficit spending and an 'inflation tax'.

Mass migration has caused housing to become unattainable for many Canadians, meanwhile far-left politicians advocate to increase taxes on Canadians so the government can house even more immigrants, furthering the death spiral.

We do have a new Prime Minister, Mr. Carney, although the ruling party remains the Liberal Party of Canada. Former Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau set the bar low for improvements, after his doubling of our national debt, and out of control spending of tax dollars.

In the latest budget, Prime Minister Carney appears to be following the Liberal way, proposing what could end up being a $100-billion-dollar-deficit while destroying the economic foundations of the nation.

Pretending President Trump and tariffs are the problems is cheap talk when the Liberals respond by sacrificing the quality of life of every Canadian just to score political points.

How long do we have? Canada’s been around for a while, but has it ever gotten this bad this quickly?

Federal police warned the ruling Liberal Party that Canadians would revolt once we realized how broke we are. Other federal bodies are putting out memos suggesting we may have to forage and hunt to survive as our society continues its decay.

Even the Interim Budget Officer Jason Jacques has said federal overspending was "near the breaking point” and that "if you don’t change, this is done.”

So the question stands, at what point will the Liberal Party of Canada’s unabated control over the federal government result in a literal end to the nation?