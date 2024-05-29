Canadian Taxpayers Federation launches legal challenge against CBC over executive bonuses

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) joined the show to discuss the CTF's legal challenge against the CBC.

Mr. Terrazzano explained that the CBC is withholding information about executive bonuses from the public. The CTF recently filed a legal challenge with the Office of the Information Commissioner to force them to disclose these numbers.

CBC CEO Catherine Tait dodges accountability on millions given out in executive bonuses



'The CBC did in fact hand out taxpayer-funded bonuses in 2023, costing you dear taxpayer, $15 million,' said Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.https://t.co/yCWQB4JRjY — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 19, 2024

Speaking about the legal challenge, Mr. Terrazzano said, "We want to make the CBC finally come clean with taxpayers and tell us, how much in bonuses is Catherine Tait taking? How much in bonuses paid for by the taxpayers are their senior executives taking?"

"And you know what's even worse than all of this Ezra, the fact that the CBC confirmed to our lawyer that they have the records on the bonuses being paid out to the senior executives," he said.

"So they have the numbers, they are just stonewalling the release of the information to the public, to the taxpayers who are paying their salary," he added.

CBC chief denied ‘misleading’ MPs over bonuses while network pleaded ‘financial hardship’



The head of CBC continues to dodge accusations that she misled the federal government on the network’s alleged financial hardship.https://t.co/KP2YbV6IVg — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 8, 2024

Speaking about CBC CEO Catherine Tait, Mr. Terrazzano said, "But here's the big thing right. You have Tait who gets more than a billion dollars from taxpayers every year to fund the CBC, and Tait is still claiming that they are chronically underfunded."

"So at a time when they're begging for more cash, claiming that the cupboards are bare, in all likelihood you have these CBC executives still handing out taxpayer-funded bonuses and that's completely wrong," he concluded.