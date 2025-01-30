Canadians don't believe Liberals will dump carbon tax: poll

A new Postmedia-Leger poll says Canadians are unconvinced the Liberal Party will dump the carbon tax, whether it be led by Chrystia Freeland or Mark Carney, the supposed frontrunner.

“It’s a little bit more than just changing the policy. There is a trust factor here,” said Leger’s vice-president Andrew Enns. Only 36% said they believed it.

Over half of respondents (51%) are not confident that either will follow through on eliminating the consumer carbon tax.

Poll: Majority of Canadians want carbon tax suspended as April 1 hike looms



Canadians are resoundingly rejecting the Trudeau Liberals' "price on pollution" as the cost of living crisis grows.https://t.co/yNnEVeiR7H — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 30, 2025

“Freeland is running on her experience as finance minister, but she gave a rambling response about listening to Canadians,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). Meanwhile, Carney “didn’t provide any clarity beyond a vague suggestion that he’s working on a replacement scheme.”

Both figures were advocates of the tax until Trudeau’s resignation, suggesting a pragmatic shift in party policy to recuperate lost support.

A 2024 Leger poll commissioned by the CTF showed 69% of Canadians opposed further carbon tax hikes, with many opposed to the policy, period. A 20% tax increase is still slated for April 1, according to the Taxpayers Federation.

Enns told the National Post that trust in the federal government has eroded over the past four or five years, citing their inability to act in the best interests of Canadians.

DON'T BE FOOLED: Mark Carney backs the carbon tax



Mark Carney, the Liberal Party's poster child for globalist policies and green zealotry, officially launched his campaign right here in Alberta. But unofficially, he had a soft launch before Americans in a scripted, yet cringey… pic.twitter.com/vsurDosKQ4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2025

Freeland, who oversaw consecutive carbon tax hikes as finance minister, did not push back until recently, while Carney advocated for further tax hikes for years.

Now the former deputy prime minister says she would end the consumer carbon tax, while the central banker shies away from any firm pledges. Taxpayer advocates do not believe either leadership hopeful.

“Canadians don’t want half-measures as proven by the backlash against the temporary carbon-tax exemption for home heating oil,” said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been clear from the start he would keep the carbon tax and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been clear he would axe the tax.”

Poilievre to Trudeau: "Stop adding inflationary spending that balloons the cost of living. Stop your carbon taxes. Stop taxing home purchases. Stop adding dangerous and irresponsible debt that threatens our social programs. Everything you're doing ...just stop doing it." pic.twitter.com/FfiXBKYFqA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 9, 2024

Following Trudeau’s resignation announcement, 25% of voters expressed a willingness to support the party, who now enjoy a four-point bump (25%) in support, eating away at the Conservative wall.

Enns said the rising public sentiment has been rare over the past 18 months for the Liberals, though that changed with Trudeau’s resignation announcement.

When asked who respondents would prefer for Liberal leader, Carney (57%) more than tripled Freeland (17%). That represents a widening gap over a prior Leger poll, where Carney (27%) and Freeland (21%) were neck-and-neck.

“Anyone who wants to be a credible candidate for prime minister needs a crystal-clear answer for this question: Will you scrap the carbon tax?” reads a CTF statement.