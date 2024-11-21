Two-thirds of Canadians FEAR vulnerable are turning to MAID due to POOR health care: poll
A new Angus Reid poll reveals that 62% of Canadians worry disadvantaged people may turn to MAID as a result of poor health care access.
More than 40,000 Canadians have opted for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) since its legalization in 2016, a move that has made Canada a global leader in assisted death.
However, polls indicate concerns are growing that inadequate access to health care is driving vulnerable Canadians toward assisted dying.
A new Angus Reid Institute poll, conducted in partnership with Cardus, reveals that 62% of Canadians worry socially and financially disadvantaged people may turn to MAID as a result of poor health care access. This concern is particularly acute among Canadians with severe disabilities, who are more than twice as likely as non-disabled respondents to “strongly” worry about the implications of inadequate care.
The Province of Alberta launches public review to protect vulnerable Albertans from expanding MAID eligibility.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 18, 2024
FULL STORY: https://t.co/otEKuVMwBY pic.twitter.com/k7lUb2pFwc
Canadians living with moderate to severe physical or mental health disabilities report widespread discrimination, including poorer access and lower quality care. Among health care workers surveyed, only 37% rated the care provided to people with disabilities (PWD) as “good” or “excellent,” while 45% deemed it “poor” or “terrible.”
Moreover, two-in-five health care professionals admitted they lacked the knowledge and tools to adequately address the needs of PWD. This gap, coupled with Canada’s broader health care challenges, leaves many feeling that MAID is increasingly being considered as a solution to systemic failures.
62% of Canadians expressed fear that euthanasia may be sought as a substitute for adequate health care.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-21 20:00:15 -0500 FlagDuring the Nazi purge of disabled people in 1939, cost was cited as the reason of ridding the Reich of such “useless eaters.” Now MAID is being seen as a way to ease financial pressure on the health care system. Frightening, isn’t it?