Canadians for Truth hosts Sarah Palin at Fire and Ice event

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Sunday, June, 18 Canadians for Truth Hosted Sarah Palin on their Fire and Ice show, which features Olympians Theoren Fleury and Jamie Sale interviewing interesting guests with conversations you are not likely to hear in the mainstream media.

Canadians for Truth president Joseph Bourgault laid out that these Fire and Ice events set out to inform, educate and entertain people with an emphasis on freedom and truth, and that Sarah Palin was a natural fit as a true patriot who is unafraid to speak the truth.

Jamie Sale joined us to discuss how Sarah Palin was inspirational in her grace in the face of mischaracterizations in the news and even her portrayal in the media, including the famous Tina Fey impression on SNL, and to breakdown the vilifications often endured by conservative women who dare to speak out.

We spoke with Theoren Fleury, who also addressed the attacks that conservative women endure, in addition to tackling the division that is being intentionally sown by arrogant progressives, like Trudeau, in society.

Rebel News also had to opportunity to once again speak with Sarah Palin, and I asked her what she believes are the key issues that Canadians should be standing up for to preserve our values and freedoms as a country. Palin replied by stating that Trudeau’s attacks against freedom of speech pose a critical threat not only to freedom of expression but to our capacity to think critically, with control of language being a common methodology from the control of thought. She also advocated for Canadian citizens to take a lesson from our neighbours to the south and stand up for our firearms rights in this country.

We also spoke with members of the public in attendance at the event, including former member of parliament Rob Anders and retired Officer of the Calgary Police Service Brian Denison, to learn about what inspired them to join the over four-hundred people in attendance at the event.

We had the opportunity to conduct an in-depth and exclusive extensive interview with Sarah Palin prior to the event which you can watch by clicking here.

Unlike the mainstream media, which takes a chunk of change of your paycheck via taxes whether you support them or not, here at Rebel News we respect you too much to take government handouts funded by your tax dollars. We instead kindly ask you to consider freely supporting our work by chipping in a few bucks at RebelFieldReports.com.