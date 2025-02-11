Canadians fund CBC’s pro-terror bias as broadcaster whitewashes Hamas supporters

Canada's public broadcaster attempted to portray the Palestinian Youth Movement as an innocent human rights organization simply seeking the "liberation" of the Palestinian people.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   February 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

CBC News has been exposed yet again pushing extreme bias—this time by labelling a group that celebrated Hamas’ October 7 massacre as a “human rights organization.”

CBC News described the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), a group that openly celebrated Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel, as a "human rights organization" in a February 5 segment on The National.

The report, which focused on reactions to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza, failed to disclose PYM’s extremist views, instead presenting it as a legitimate advocacy group.

The segment, reported by Britnei Bilhete, framed Trump’s proposal as "contradicting international law" without citing any legal basis. It included interviews with Palestinian activists in Toronto, featuring Yara Shoufani of PYM. The CBC introduced PYM as a "local human rights group" but omitted the fact that the organization had openly praised Hamas' brutal assault, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead and hundreds kidnapped.

The CBC’s written article went even further, describing PYM as a "group that works to keep youth engaged in fighting for freedom and liberation for Palestinian people," while failing to clarify that PYM’s definition of "liberation" involves the destruction of Israel.

American President Donald Trump's proposal involves the U.S. taking over Gaza, transforming it into a "Riviera of the Middle East," and relocating its Palestinian residents to countries like Egypt and Jordan.

This plan has been met with international criticism from extremists who say it violates international law and amounts to ethnic cleansing.

PETITION: CBC ... Stop Lying!

8,989 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

Have you noticed that the CBC can't stop lying? Help us hold them accountable. Add your name as we demand that the CBC stop lying!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.