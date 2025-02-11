Canadians fund CBC’s pro-terror bias as broadcaster whitewashes Hamas supporters

CBC News has been exposed yet again pushing extreme bias—this time by labelling a group that celebrated Hamas’ October 7 massacre as a “human rights organization.”

On Feb 5, @CBCNews covered the reaction among Palestinian supporters following @realDonaldTrump's Gaza proposal, & gave airtime to @palyouthmvmt, who celebrated Hamas’ Oct 7 massacres, & @CJPME, whose board member recently denied that Hamas is a terror org.https://t.co/IzQ9UpTWPU — HonestReporting Canada🎗️ (@HonestRepCanada) February 10, 2025

CBC News described the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), a group that openly celebrated Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel, as a "human rights organization" in a February 5 segment on The National.

The report, which focused on reactions to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza, failed to disclose PYM’s extremist views, instead presenting it as a legitimate advocacy group.

This is Project Gaza 2035, a plan to transform Gaza into Dubai 2.0.



It was released in 2024 by Benjamin Netanyahu so this isn’t a new idea.



President Trump is just adding an American twist, but in reality, Israel will be doing all the groundwork. pic.twitter.com/OlSaDtLyj4 — Colton Blake 🇺🇸 (@ColtonBlakeX) February 7, 2025

The segment, reported by Britnei Bilhete, framed Trump’s proposal as "contradicting international law" without citing any legal basis. It included interviews with Palestinian activists in Toronto, featuring Yara Shoufani of PYM. The CBC introduced PYM as a "local human rights group" but omitted the fact that the organization had openly praised Hamas' brutal assault, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead and hundreds kidnapped.

The CBC’s written article went even further, describing PYM as a "group that works to keep youth engaged in fighting for freedom and liberation for Palestinian people," while failing to clarify that PYM’s definition of "liberation" involves the destruction of Israel.

American President Donald Trump's proposal involves the U.S. taking over Gaza, transforming it into a "Riviera of the Middle East," and relocating its Palestinian residents to countries like Egypt and Jordan.

This plan has been met with international criticism from extremists who say it violates international law and amounts to ethnic cleansing.