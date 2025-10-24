Canadians rally for the protection of natural remedies

Thousands of Canadians have joined the call for greater protection of natural and traditional medicines under the proposed Charter of Health Freedom, as the Health Charter Tour organized by the Natural Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA) comes to a close.

For weeks, the tour has crisscrossed the country—meeting citizens, practitioners, and advocates who say Health Canada’s tightening of regulations threatens long-standing wellness practices and personal choice.

At a stop along the final leg of the journey in Cobourg, Ont., Shawn Buckley, president of NHPPA and the lawyer behind the Charter itself, reflected on the tour. Buckley shared the stories that underscore the growing public concern over health autonomy in Canada.

“What stands out most is how ordinary Canadians have been lining up to hold events. It’s all volunteer done,” Buckley said. He recounted cases like that of Karen Peters from Grand Prairie, diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and prescribed chemotherapy drugs for a year. After turning to a naturopathic doctor, she found a path to recovery using nutrition and natural supplements. “How many Canadians are being injected with chemotherapy drugs every week who have rheumatoid arthritis? One’s too many,” Buckley said.