Canadians REJECT woke greetings during Christmas, says survey

Our woke police lost the war on Christmas as Canadians overwhelmingly say “Merry Christmas” during the holiday season, over alternative greetings.

According to a newly released survey by Research Co., 62% of Canadians prefer “Merry Christmas” over “Happy Holidays,” with 24% choosing the latter.

However, use of the “Happy Holidays” phrase jumped 10% since 2018, reported the Epoch Times.

Parliament has now on multiple occasions denounced the Canadian Human Rights Commission for calling the celebration of Christmas 'racist.'



In an interview with the publication, Research Co. president Mario Canseco said younger demographics appear most ambivalent about Christmas.

“About a third of Canadians aged 18-to-34 and aged 35-to-54 [both at 34 percent] think the holiday season will be stressful,” he said. “Only 27 percent of Canadians aged 55 and over share this view.”

On a regional basis, 73% of Atlantic Canadians prefer the Merry Christmas greeting, followed by Albertans (67%), Ontarians (64%), Saskatchewan and Manitoba (63%) as well as British Columbians (62%).

Barely half (52%) of Quebecers have the same preference.

A Leger survey last year also bears similar results, suggesting that most see the traditional greetings as a warm embrace rather than a summation of religious convictions.

“Institutions, governments, businesses, sometimes they make a lot of effort trying to come up with, I guess we could call it a politically correct approach, to passing on greetings,” said Andrew Enns, an executive vice president at Leger.

Only 8% of non-Christians take offence when they receive Christmas greetings. “Maybe we are worrying about something that the people we think we might be offending don't feel very offended,” Enns said at the time.

Over half (55%) of respondents said they grew up as culturally or religiously Christian compared to 44% raised in a non-Christian household.

Eastern Canadians, especially Quebecers (65%), were more likely to identify as Christian, with age also a contributing factor. However, they were also the most likely to say religion is not essential in their household.