Canadians say immigration is 'causing Canada to change in ways they don't like'

Federal data shows that Canadians are growing more divided over immigration, with many respondents saying that newcomers are “causing Canada to change in ways they don’t like.”

Data from the Department of Immigration shows that “Half of Canadians, 51 percent, agree immigrants need to do more to integrate into Canadian society.”

“Just under half of Canadians, 46 percent, agree Canada should focus on helping unemployed Canadians rather than looking for skilled immigrants to fill labour shortages,” it adds, reports Blacklock’s Reporter.

DOCUMENTS: Immigration divide is growing says in-house polling by @CitImmCanada with a majority of Canadians now saying foreigners "need to do more to integrate." https://t.co/cKSJAbcNAI #cdnpoli @MarcMillerVM pic.twitter.com/Vb73SXsSes — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 29, 2024

Respondents also said that they were unhappy with the social impact of immigration, and support for immigration was “accompanied with an attitude of ‘not right now’ or ‘how are we going to make this work?’”

“This sentiment was partly underpinned by concerns about the impact of immigration on infrastructure.”

‘Regrettably, at times, people do get in and they do commit crimes,’ Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters. ‘Well-determined actors [organized crime] do have an ability despite best efforts to get in.’https://t.co/n409TvPURf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 22, 2024

Findings were based on questionnaires completed by 3,000 individuals nationwide and 14 focus groups. The Immigration Department compensated Ipsos $295,428 for conducting the study.

The current Immigration Levels Plan set by the Trudeau Liberals has a 2024 quota of 485,000. According to the Tracking Study, Canadians surveyed "could not fathom" how cities would manage this number.

Those surveyed responded more critically when shown actual data of immigrants let into Canada. Over half of Albertans surveyed said that the 485,000 quota was “too many.” Over half of Nova Scotians (51%) responded the same way, as well as nearly half in Ontario and Prince Edward Island (49%) Saskatchewan (47%) and British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador (46%).

Premier Doug Ford brags about Ontario's growth through mass immigration, boasting about how the province brought in over 800,000 people last year, "more than both Texas and Florida combined."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/GxngxkPBnl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 22, 2024

Those in New Brunswick (43%) Quebec (38%) and Manitoba (37%) also responded harshly to the question.

Annual quotas on landed immigrants represent only a fraction of the total number of foreigners allowed into Canada. Last year, 2.3 million foreigners were in the country, including 1,040,985 foreign students, 766,250 migrant workers, and 471,550 landed immigrants.