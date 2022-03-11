Canadians still rally after Freedom Convoy protest dismantled

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Although the convoy ended on a bad note during the police intervention that took place on January 18th and 19, this hasn't stopped protesters from demonstrating every week for the past two weeks in support of the convoy and continuing to make their voices heard about their disagreement with the vaccine mandates.

On March 5, another demonstration was held on Parliament Hill, where many people gathered to march and form a human chain. A human chain was also held in Lévis, Quebec and other cities and provinces in Canada.

While people were demonstrating, the Ottawa police intervened with the demonstrators, proclaiming that according to the rules of Parliament Hill, any message that is obscene, offensive, or promotes hatred is prohibited. The question is, why didn't the parliamentary protection service intervene?

Here is what happened during the demonstration.

Malgré que le convoi ait terminé sur une mauvaise note lors de l’intervention policière qui a eu lieu le 18 et le 19 janvier dernier, cela n’a pas empêché les manifestants de manifester à toutes les semaines depuis les deux dernières semaines en soutien au convoi ainsi que de continuer de faire entendre leur voix sur leur désaccord par rapport aux mandats de vaccination.

Le 5 mars dernier, une autre manifestation a eu lieu au à la Colline du Parlement où plusieurs personnes se sont réunies afin de faire une marche et une chaîne humaine. Une chaîne humaine a également pris place à Lévis, Québec ainsi que dans d’autres villes et provinces du Canada.

Pendant que les gens manifestaient, la police d'Ottawa est intervenue auprès des manifestants, proclamant que selon les règlements de la colline parlementaire, tout message qui est obscène, offensant, ou qui fait la promotion de la haine est interdit. La question est, pourquoi ce n’est pas le service de protection du parlement qui est intervenu?

Voici ce qui s’est passé durant cette manifestation.