Cancel culture comes for the trucker convoy

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the social media and journalistic reaction a convoy for truckers, currently on their way to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates for their profession.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Say, do you think that’s real journalism? Or is that mob cancel culture? I would have liked to have seen McGregor’s email to GoFundMe that elicited that reply. Because I don’t think it’s normal or natural or even journalist at all, really, to ask GoFundMe if they’re going to cut off someone’s campaign. That’s a provocation, an implied threat that the same Journalist will embarrass them if they don’t say, yes, we’re going to cut them off. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Trudeau’s disgraced hatchet man, Gerald Butts, has done a dozen tweets attacking the convoy.

