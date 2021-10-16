Cancel culture offers no second chances

One of the latest victims to fall prey to cancel culture is ex- Las Vegas Raiders coach John Gruden. It was recently reported that in 2011 (yes, a decade ago) Gruden had made some rather inappropriate (and frankly, rather racist) comments. For this he has been outright cancelled.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the modern woes of cancel culture and the lacking proportionality of the mob's response to any given offence.

Commenting on this, David said,

Even those who commit first-degree murder are afforded a second chance. Unless deemed to be a dangerous offender – which is very rare – even a first-degree murderer goes free after a 25-year prison sentence. The idea is that the offender has paid their price to society and that everyone – even someone who has taken another person’s life – deserves a second chance. But in 2021, if one commits a thought crime – even a thought crime from yester-decade – there are no second chances.

