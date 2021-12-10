Cancelled surgeries showcase the tragic costs of government lockdowns
'The pandemic didn't do that. Politicians did that.'
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a new report highlighting some of the tragic costs of government lockdowns over the last two years.
29,000 Canadians have died from COVID over the past two years. That’s a lot. But not really — it’s a bit higher than the number that die from the flu over the same period of time.
But according to this new report, a half million surgeries — including cancer surgeries — have been cancelled. Do you doubt that those missed surgeries killed, or will kill more than 29,000 people?
And that’s just surgeries.
A recent article on the topic from The Globe and Mail reads as follows:
The number of surgeries performed at Canadian hospitals fell by more than half a million from March, 2020, to June, 2021, according to a new report that highlights the collateral damage caused by the pandemic.
Commenting on this, Ezra said: "I'm gonna stop you right there brother — the pandemic didn't do that. Politicians did that."
This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. Subscribe to RebelNews+ to watch the full episode.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.