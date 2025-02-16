Carbon Tax Carney will PUNISH Canadians for the 'sin of staying alive'

Life will get more expensive for Canadians this April 1, courtesy of Justin Trudeau's dreaded carbon tax.

"Carbon taxes on refineries make gas more expensive, carbon taxes on utilities make home heating more expensive and carbon taxes on fertilizer plants increase costs for farmers and that makes groceries more expensive," according to Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

"We're kind of in an emergency right now," she claimed. "This federal government is punishing all of us with the carbon tax for the sin of staying alive."

The Parliamentary Budget Officer has repeatedly reported the carbon tax costs the average family hundreds of dollars more than the rebates they get back, to no avail.

"The mainstream media and the governing set, as I often call them, ... are currently so distracted by the Trump tariffs that they are not paying close [attention to other areas of concern]," Sims told Rebel News.

BREAKING: Carney admits he won't scrap the carbon tax. He says he will "change" the carbon tax.



So question for @MarkJCarney:



How much will your "changed" carbon tax cost Canadians?

Meanwhile, Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney wants to "change" the policy rather than scrap the tax altogether. "This guy is a carbon tax zealot," claimed the taxpayer advocate.

Carney clarified his plans Wednesday in Kelowna, British Columbia. "“The issue wasn't, to coin a phrase, whether to 'axe the tax,' the issue was how to change it," he said. "So in changing the carbon tax … We are making the large companies pay for everybody."

Currently, the federal tax grab costs about 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.

"He's [Carney] going to crank it up so that we're all paying more," Sims said. "Whether the carbon tax is up front or hidden, Canadians can't afford to pay more to fuel up their cars, heat their homes and buy groceries."

Worse yet, the central banker wants Canadians to pay a tariff on imports from countries that don't have a carbon tax. Remember folks, the carbon is still here and you're still paying it during an affordability crisis.