Carney confronted again over ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey react to an individual shouting questions at Mark Carney over his affiliation with convicted child traffickers Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

  |   March 31, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

In a vide shared online by Dacey Media, a man shouted questions to Mark Carney, demanding the prime minister explain what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased billionaire who suspiciously committed suicide while facing child trafficking charges.

Photos surfaced in January of Carney alongside Epstein's associate and “right hand,” Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Drea Humphrey reacted to the video of the PM once again facing scrutiny over these ties.

“Boy, do the lies run deep in the Liberal Party,” said David, recalling his experience asking Carney supporters about the images. “One guy denounced me as fake news, saying that 'you know that that is an AI generated photograph.'”

Take Carney out of the picture and swap in Poilievre and “it is front page every single day” in the mainstream press, he added.

“It's an example of cognitive dissonance,” replied Drea. “Especially on the left, they don't like debate, they don't like dissenting views. They just reject it, and they can't see it.”

