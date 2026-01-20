Carney declares full rupture from the old rules-based order

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reinforced his call for a "new world order” amid the elite gatherings of the World Economic Forum, where global leaders convene to shape policies far removed from everyday realities.

He described the shift not as a gradual evolution but a stark "rupture" from the old rules-based international system, urging countries and companies to abandon the pretense of "values-based" foreign policies.

"We're in a rupture," he stated, emphasizing that middle powers like Canada must adapt swiftly or risk irrelevance. Ironically, this comes after over a decade of Liberal policies that have diminished Canada's global standing.

The discussion highlighted Carney’s recent Beijing visit, where he cozied up to Chinese Communist Party leaders. He framed the new relationship as a "strategic partnership" and insisted guardrails were in place to protect Canadian sovereignty and national security – both of which are repeatedly undermined by the CCP.

The conversation turned to Arctic security, where Carney labelled Russia a clear threat, advocating for enhanced NATO cooperation on submarines and radars. Yet, he sidestepped questions on China's potential encroachments, such as in Greenland.

On Middle East peace, Carney welcomed President Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative for Gaza, confirming Canada's invitation but insisting on structural tweaks, unrestricted aid, and a two-state solution within the UN framework.

Apparently, NATO and UN rules-based systems are to continue without rupture.

When pressed on his globalist credentials – as a jet-setting central banker and WEF regular – Carney deflected, defining globalism as "connections that enrich lives." He conceded the new order won't encompass the globe but will be "more powerful" for like-minded nations pooling resources.

This pooling of resources often translates to centralized elite control, detached from the "little people" back home. As Carney waves goodbye to the old order, Canadians must question if this "rupture" serves the Davos crowd, or us.