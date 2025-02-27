Carney doubles down on carbon tax for 'large emitters'

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney reaffirmed his support for a carbon pricing system for large emitters like oil sands operations and manufacturing plants during Tuesday evening's Liberal debate.

The Liberal leadership frontrunner said he would remove the consumer carbon tax, applicable for individuals and small businesses, but keep a carbon pricing system for "big polluters."

"Big polluters will pay Canadians, not taxpayers, big polluters will pay Canadians for their emission reductions, and will improve the options for and the ability of those companies...to get their own emissions down," Carney said.

Don’t be fooled by his polished rhetoric or strategic, opportunistic rebranding. Carney is a true believer in carbon taxes and green policies that undermine Canada’s economy and sovereignty.



Menzies took aim at Carney for doubling down on his commitment to carbon pricing at a time when millions of Canadians are struggling to make ends meet.

"Mark Carney, god bless him for being honest that he's committed to carbon taxes, but for those voters out there on the fence, now that you know that 'Carbon Tax Carney' is not going to make those carbon taxes go away, he's going to continue to make your life miserable with cost of living increases, what oh what Sheila, would cause anyone, even a Liberal, to vote for this man given the decade of vandalism we've seen basically under his proxy if you will, Justin Trudeau," he said.

The federal carbon tax is once again scheduled to increase on April 1st, 2025, from $80 per tonne to $95 per tonne. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, that increased carbon tax rate would cost a family with a 70-litre minivan almost $15 every time they fill up their tank.

Carney is widely considered as the most likely candidate to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party and prime minister. The Liberal Party is scheduled to select its new leader on March 9, 2025.