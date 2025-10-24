Carney facing backlash after lacklustre pre-budget speech announcing Canadians must make 'sacrifices'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reacted to Mark Carney's pre-budget speech warning Canadians of "sacrifices" that will need to be made.

The prime minister delivered the primetime address at the University of Ottawa on Wednesday, outlining his government's priorities ahead of the November 4 federal budget.

Carney claimed that his government is determined to diversify trade away from the U.S., invest in domestic infrastructure, and cut wasteful spending.

However CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano condemned Carney for suggesting Canadians will have to make "sacrifices" in order to eventually see the economy prosper.

"Sacrifice for who? ... Not for the political elites, not for the government bureaucrats, not for the multinational corporations taking buckets of taxpayer cash. No, no, no, sacrifice for Canadians," he said.

"Canadians all across the country are having a difficult time ever even dreaming of owning a home. Or what about the young family who has no idea how they're going to afford groceries, fueling up the cars to get to work, or even baby formula," Terrazzano continued.

"Canadians have been struggling for a very long time. How about these politicians prove that 'we're all in this together' and they themselves sacrifice for a change," he added.

Conservative MP Chris Warkentin called Carney's speech a "horrible mistake", accusing him of achieving nothing in six months as prime minister and using the address to deflect from inaction.