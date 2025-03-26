Carney flip-flops after agreeing to second French debate

With an election just over a month away, federal leaders are rushing to gain support in crucial regions that could decide the winner. As so often is the case, voters in Quebec will play a pivotal role in shaping Canada's next government.

Although two official debates are scheduled — one in French and one in English — Quebec broadcaster TVA was offering to host a second French-language debate, albeit for a fee.

Prime Minister Mark Carney initially agreed to the proposal, he quickly reversed course on the topic and cited the fee, along with the lack of inclusion of Green Party Leader Elizabeth May (or the party's co-leader), as the reason for his change of heart.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on the Liberal leader's failure to stay true to his word.

At first, Carney used a mocking tone when he said he'd participate in the second debate, Sheila said, only for the PM to quickly back out. In his response, he didn't say “yes, but only if Liz May and her co-leader” were included. “He didn't say that.”

Taking aim at Carney's skills with French, Lise said the former Bank of Canada governor had the “rare talent” of being “as boring in French as he is in English,” adding she's enjoyed how commenters online have been roasting Carney for his stumbling over his words.

Lise also pointed out that despite not having a seat in the House of Commons, Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada sees a similar degree of support across the country when compared to the Green Party — “and why wouldn't Mark Carney use that as an excuse as well?” Lise wondered.

“Mark Carney is just the type of man who is unaccustomed of answering the questions of regular Canadians, and I think that he thinks it's beneath him," she said. “I think that he thinks a lot of this is beneath him, like how dare you ask questions of me you feudal serfs.”