Carney folds under Trump pressure, scraps digital tax grab

The Department of Finance Canada announced Sunday that it is withdrawing the digital services tax (DST), citing a desire to "advance broader trade negotiations with the United States."

The decision follows a statement from former President Donald Trump on Truth Social last Friday, in which he declared an immediate halt to trade talks with Canada as long as the tax remained in place.

Had it been implemented, the DST would have mandated that "affected businesses" register for and file taxes under a DST program account—including U.S. based companies like YouTube and Netflix.

On today's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Prime Minister Mark Carney's latest capitulation under pressure from President Trump—and the success of Rebel News' petition at StopTheInternetTax.com.

"The Liberals… passed these pieces of legislation, this tax… based on 'principled stances' and, 'We need these things!' And then… even the slightest bit of pushback—like Donald Trump taking to social media to call them out—and they fold faster than a broken Liberal promise," said Tamara. "Where is any of these firm stances that Carney campaigned on against trade negotiations and trade talks with Donald Trump? You can see that he's just flopping so hard."

Sheila dug even deeper into the digital services tax, which some estimates pinned at bringing in $7.2 billion over the next five years. "You know exactly where all this money was going," said Sheila. "They [were] gonna do the same thing as the Online Streaming Act and the Online News Act, where they take the money from these successful American companies and give it to the failing Canadian ones, like the Toronto Star and the CBC, which is really what this is all about."