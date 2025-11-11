Carney's climate strategy calls for 'catalyzing' $1 trillion in 'investments'

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to the Liberals' new Climate Competitiveness Strategy, which aims to 'catalyze' over $1 trillion in taxpayer funds and private investment to support low-carbon economic growth.

Unveiled on Monday by Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin and Energy Minister Tim Hodgson, the plan aims to support 'clean energy' projects in sectors like wind and hydro through the 'investment' of around $1 trillion over the next five years.

The Liberals announced that the $1 trillion goal is intended to be a mix of private funding and taxpayer funding, with the federal government providing 'incentives' for companies to invest in 'clean energy'.

Sheila condemned the Liberals for forcing taxpayers to subsidize billions of dollars worth of 'green initiatives' that restrict Canada from unleashing its vast natural resources for conventional energy.

"There's no demand for low-carbon energy. There's demand for energy, and that energy is carbon-based," she said. "It's liquified natural gas, which we have a ton of, it's oil, which we have a ton of, it's coal, we have a ton of, just let us sell it and use it," Sheila continued.

"Nobody is demanding solar panels in the developing world. They want to be able to cook their food over natural gas or butane as opposed to animal dung," she added.

Conservatives have repeatedly criticized the Liberal government for hampering Canada's economic growth through anti-energy policies and ineffective 'green' initiatives.