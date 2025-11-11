Carney's Remembrance Day message 'rings insincere': Sheila Gunn Reid

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Mark Carney's Remembrance Day message and a land acknowledgement being issued prior to a ceremony honouring fallen veterans in Toronto.

A video message from Carney was shared on his social media accounts Tuesday morning, with the prime minister honouring current Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans who have been injured or paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Today, we honour the service of the brave women and men who answered the call. Those who sacrificed years away from loved ones, those who returned from combat forever changed, those who never came home," he said.

"In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, remembrance is also vigilance. Our sovereignty and our security – and those of our allies – are not guaranteed. The women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces protect them every day," Carney continued.

Sheila explained why despite Carney's statement, his inaction towards improving the health outcomes of veterans makes his message appear insincere.

"All great stuff, but rings insincere when you watch the Veterans Affairs committee, where veterans are testifyng about this government offering to kill them instead of providing help to them," she said.

"And Mark Carney can say, 'well that was the old boss', but you're the new boss and you've done nothing to make it any better," Sheila continued.

Veterans Affairs Canada has faced backlash on more than one occasion in recent years under the Liberal government for reportedly offering former service members Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) instead of providing them help.