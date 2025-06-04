Carney says he supports 'decarbonized' oil during meeting with premiers

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Mark Carney's bizarre claim that he supports harnessing 'decarbonized' Canadian oil.

During a meeting with Canada's premiers in Saskatoon on Monday, the prime minister expressed interest in fast-tracking a new oil pipeline to the West Coast — but only if it transports "decarbonized" oil.

"Within the broader context of national interest, the interest is in ... decarbonized barrels," Carney explained.

Ezra criticized Carney's confusing comments, noting that the prime minister spent years opposing oil and gas during his previous career prior to being in office.

"You know that carbon is what makes oil, oil. It's an element in the periodic table, you can't take carbon out of oil, it's just part of it," he said.

"That would be like taking hydrogen out of water, it's not water anymore. I think he's a BSer, I think he's trying to square the circle for the last decade of his public life he's been against oil and gas," Ezra added.

Carney's victory in April's federal election has sparked a new wave of Western separation sentiment, as many residents in Alberta feel mistreated after years of Liberal governance.

One of the key points of concern for proponents of separation is the Liberals' stifling of Alberta's oil and gas sector through environmental regulations and significant bureaucracy.

Premier Smith has expressed cautious optimism that Carney's new Liberal government can work with Alberta to unleash its energy sector after being hampered by Trudeau for years.

Following Monday's meeting in Saskatoon, Energy Minister Tim Hodgson said that Conservatives are being offered a "grand bargain" through Carney's interest in the creation of a pipeline shipping "decarbonized" oil.