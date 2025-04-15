Carney says Liberals may not prioritize pipelines if elected

Mark Carney says his government may not prioritize pipelines to deal with the U.S. trade war. The Liberal leader earlier said President Donald Trump’s tariff threats provided an opening to develop Canada's energy resources, if socially acceptable.

On Sunday, Radio-Canada host Guy A. Lepage said that building a pipeline takes time, while the trade war is happening now. During the interview, Carney appeared less committed to building a pipeline immediately.

“It takes time,” he agreed. “We are in a crisis, we must act. We must choose a few projects, a few big projects. Not necessarily pipelines, but maybe pipelines, we’ll see,” he added in French.

Carney was questioned on his energy superpower promise, with Radio-Canada host Lepage asking why he's quiet on climate change, unlike Justin Trudeau.

Canada lost approximately $670 billion in resource investment due to cancelled or shelved oil, gas, and energy projects under former prime minister Trudeau's administration.

Carney previously stated that he wants to build pipelines across the country to displace foreign oil but needs support from provinces and territories. He vowed to use “emergency powers” to speed up energy projects.

Most Canadians support building new oil and gas pipelines to counter U.S. tariffs, a recent poll reveals.

Yorkville Strategies, on behalf of the Alberta government, polled 1,741 Canadians nationwide. They found incredible support (91%) for building new and expanding current oil and gas infrastructure.

This includes 86% pipeline support in Quebec and 92% support in British Columbia, two provinces that have historically been lukewarm supporters. Almost 90% of participants also want more refineries and LNG terminals, and another 82% want faster permits.

The Conservatives earlier proposed a “one and done” permit system with a one-year turnaround on major infrastructure projects. The Liberals then promised a similar system, which will take longer.

Carney's refusal to repeal Bill C-69 contradicts his promise to boost Canadian energy infrastructure. “We do not plan to repeal Bill C-69, to answer your question,” he told reporters on April 8.

Often called the “No More Pipelines Bill," the legislation placed severe restrictions on pipeline development in recent years.

Bill C-69 previously established a strict approval process and numerous regulations for the energy industry under the Trudeau government. TC Energy cancelled Energy East in October 2017 after engaging in a burdensome regulatory process.

If completed, Energy East would have carried a daily total of 1.1 million barrels of crude oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in New Brunswick.

Support for a new Energy East pipeline transporting oil from Alberta to Montreal and the Maritimes is at 84%, with 77% in Quebec.

In March, Carney announced a federal-provincial agreement to develop a national energy and trade corridor. The discussion included improving the transportation of energy and critical minerals.

“It’s about getting, yes, pipelines built across this country so we can displace imports of foreign oil,” Carney said on March 20.

He also argued that Canada needed to invest more in carbon capture technology to reduce emissions and stay competitive internationally, especially with the European Union.

Carney suggested Canada should become an energy superpower to reduce reliance on foreign energy, incorrectly claiming 70% of Quebec's oil comes from the U.S. HEC Montréal research shows it's closer to 40%.

Over the past 35 years, Canada has imported over half a trillion dollars' worth of foreign oil, despite hosting the third-largest reserves in the world.