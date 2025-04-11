Carney shows 'arrogance' in response to allegations of Chinese influence

Mark Carney has “a level of arrogance and incuriousness that is not becoming of a Canadian leader” when it comes to addressing threats from the Chinese Communist Party, warns investigative journalist Sam Cooper.

  |   April 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Mark Carney has been repeatedly accused of having friendly links to the Chinese Communist Party throughout the election campaign, an issue that has dogged the Liberals since former MP Han Dong was accused of receiving backing from pro-Beijing groups.

New reports have focused on a meeting between the Liberal leader and individuals apart of a group friendly with China's United Front Work Department, which works on behalf of the Communist regime to, in part, target overseas dissidents.

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper joined The Ezra Levant Show for a discussion on his own reporting about China's ties to Carney along with his response when pressed on the matter by a reporter.

Addressing Carney's “dismissive” reply to a question, Sam said the this was a display that showed “a level of arrogance and incuriousness that is not becoming of a Canadian leader.”

“I could point to a lot of Liberal candidates in Vancouver and Toronto that have so many levels of meetings with these individuals in Chinese community associations,” the investigative journalist said, highlighting how the RCMP and CSIS have “repeatedly” told the Liberals that these people are “there to surround and influence Canadian politicians.”

Those affiliated with or apart of the Chinese Communist Party have secured “deep influence” within Canadian institutions, Sam warned Ezra.

