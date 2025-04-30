Carney, Trump to meet in person soon over trade dispute

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke yesterday, with Trump congratulating Carney on his election win. That marks their second conversation in as many months, marking a potential return to normalized relations.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment,” reads an April 29 statement.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reported that the two leaders agreed to an in-person meeting soon. They previously spoke in a March 28 phone call, after Carney replaced Trudeau as Liberal leader and prime minister.

The PMO said the two “had a very constructive conversation” on the relationship between Canada and the United States.

Anonymous sources with knowledge of the conversation confirmed that Trump talked about Canada becoming the “51st state”. This contradicts Carney's prior statement that the President “respected Canada's sovereignty.”

Reporter calls out Mark Carney for dodging earlier questions about whether President Trump brought up Canada becoming the 51st state during their call. Carney starts in English, awkwardly switches to French, then back—still avoiding a clear "yes." pic.twitter.com/G3M6uWft4x — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 24, 2025

While Trump has been respectful towards Carney, he previously mocked Trudeau by calling him "governor."

Trudeau's successor is expected to visit the White House in the coming week, the president claimed.

Carney differentiated between the March 28 conversation between government leaders and a discussion that resulted in an agreement.

“I asked you about this on March 28th after the call, and you said that President Trump respected Canada's sovereignty both privately and in his public conversations. Were you being truthful?” a CBC reporter asked.

Carney confirmed Trump “absolutely did”, facing criticism for dishonesty. The prime minister has consistently claimed that his U.S. counterpart aims to undermine Canada for control of its resources, describing a Trump presidency as the most significant crisis of our time.

President Trump says he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday and he "couldn't have been nicer."



The president adds that Carney will be visiting the White House within the next week. pic.twitter.com/oo3AGHu14V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 30, 2025

On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social wishing Canadians "good luck" and reiterating his desire for Canada to join the U.S., though he hasn't publicly commented on the results.

“Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America,” he wrote.

While President Trump has frequently called on Canada to become part of the U.S., his comments were not made in the context of wanting Canadian resources. He has threatened to use “economic force” in trade disputes—not military force.

Canada retaliated against U.S. tariffs last month, and Carney vowed to maintain countertariffs until the rhetoric ceased.

Mark Carney speaks on the uncertainty created by President Trump's global tariffs and says the U.S. is driving itself into a recession.



The PM adds that Canada must meet this economic 'crisis' with "overwhelming force." pic.twitter.com/nzjRgGrVqm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2025

Trump imposed tariffs on Canada last March 4 for not addressing its porous borders and doubled down on similar tariffs for steel and aluminum imports. That now includes auto tariffs.

The federal government tabled a 25% levy on $30 billion of American products. If the trade war continues, the Liberals will expand the levy to another $125 billion.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump's view remains that Canadians would benefit from the U.S. annexing Canada.

On April 23, Trump claimed Canada would "cease to exist" without U.S. trade, suggesting it would "work great" as a U.S. state.

Carney claims Poilievre would "kneel before" Trump instead of "(standing) up to him," as the Liberal leader cites Alberta Premier Smith's assertion that the Conservative leader is "in sync" with the US president. pic.twitter.com/9tg96oB408 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 8, 2025

President Trump also stated his preference for working with Carney over Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, citing a pre-existing rapport from his first term.

Poilievre has repeatedly denounced the U.S. tariffs as "unjustified" and was prepared to table retaliatory tariffs if he formed the government. The Liberals won 169 seats on Monday, three shy of a majority, while Poilievre lost in Carleton.

Part of Carney’s allure includes his portrayal as an experienced crisis manager, stating that he and Trump can find "mutual solutions".

“President Trump and I share some experiences,” Carney told reporters March 14. “I know from experience that we can find mutual solutions that win for both.”

“I respect what he is looking to accomplish.”