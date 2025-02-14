Carney would use 'emergency powers' to 'take on the Americans'

With trade tensions brewing between Canada and the United States, the front-runner to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would invoke emergency powers to “accelerate” projects needed to strengthen the economy “and take on the Americans.”

Mark Carney, the former governor of the banks of Canada and England, made the comments during a campaign stop in Kelowna, British Columbia earlier this week.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini gave their thoughts on the spectre of Carney invoking emergency powers just days before the three-year anniversary of the Trudeau Liberals invoking the Emergencies Act against anti-vaccine mandate Freedom Convoy protesters.

“He was talking about all these green projects we need to insulate us from the Americans,” Sheila explained. “He thought it was the most clever thing he ever said — he said 'use' but it would be an 'abuse' — to use the emergencies powers of the federal government to push forward these green energy projects.”

“Enjoy your carbon lockdowns everyone, where you'll stay home and you'll be happy,” remarked Tamara, comparing the incident to Trudeau's infamous comments about admiring China's basic dictatorship.

“You're going to give people the hammer of a totalitarian regime by utilizing emergency powers to push forward your ideological goals and your ideological agenda. It's China's basic dictatorship 2.0.”

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every weekday right here on RebelNews.com.