Mark Carney's firm accused of breaching Indigenous rights—but where's the outrage?

Carney’s supporters smear opponents for telling the truth about residential schools yet stay silent when his firm faces allegations in four countries.

Drea Humphrey
Prime Minister Mark Carney's ties to Brookfield Asset Management have received little media scrutiny despite the approaching federal election and controversy surrounding his leadership there.

The firm profited from green energy subsidies while opposing Canadian pipelines and is accused of violating Indigenous rights in four countries, including Canada.

So much for keeping “Canada Strong,” a slogan he has repeated profusely after dropping the writ.

CBC Indigenous reports that Brookfield, under Carney's leadership, faced accusations of environmental damage and Indigenous rights violations in Brazil, Colombia, the U.S., and Canada. They range from deforestation and attempted evictions of Indigenous groups to hydroelectric dams and wind farms that allegedly violated treaty rights or damaged ecosystems.

Brookfield faces a $100 million lawsuit from Mississauga First Nation in Canada over benefit-sharing disputes and accusations of human rights abuses and environmental destruction in Brazil.

Brookfield also faced Indigenous resistance in Colombia over a wind farm and environmental disputes in Maine over hydro operations.

Despite serious allegations and the company's vast reach, Prime Minister Carney has faced minimal political fallout since the election was called.

Yet, Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn was condemned for denying that residential schools were genocide, while others who committed worse offenses remain silent.

“There was no genocide,” he wrote. “Stop lying to people and read a book,” and other comments challenging the mainstream residential school narrative have triggered calls from former Indigenous leaders to cancel his candidacy. 

Gunn's post in 2020 has led to calls for his candidacy to be canceled, while Brookfield's disputes with Indigenous communities under Carney's leadership have been largely ignored.

The irony grows as Carney avoids Indigenous media.

Despite pledging $253 million to Nunavut's economic development, Carney refused to participate in an interview or answer emailed questions from APTN, Canada's national Indigenous broadcaster.

The silence surrounding Mark Carney's father, a former principal at an Indian day school in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories — a school now recognized as a former residential school by its community—may not be a coincidence.

Robert Carney was a school leader and historian who acknowledged the problems within residential schools, but also praised their educational and social benefits.

Those views—historically nuanced and factually supported—are today branded by taxpayer-funded media, politicians and First Nations lobby groups as “residential school denialism,” a term that has been weaponized in recent years.

Prominent figures and activist groups are pushing to criminalize speech that challenges the established narrative, including Kimberly Murray and NDP MP Leah Gazan.

So why the double standard?

Gunn is vilified for referencing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's conclusion that residential schools were cultural genocide, while Carney, who avoids questions about his father's documentation of the residential school system, is not.

Meanwhile, Brookfield's global projects have allegedly displaced Indigenous communities and harmed their environment, yet this remains undiscussed.

Carney likely understands the motivations behind accusations of "residential school denialism" during the election, which may not be solely focused on truth and reconciliation.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

