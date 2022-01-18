Catherine McKenna joins Columbia University

The Canadian Press / ﻿Chad Hipolito﻿﻿

Catherine McKenna, former minister for the environment and climate change under the Trudeau Liberals, has joined New York City's Columbia University.

According to Columbia Climate School's State of the Planet:

Catherine McKenna ... is joining Columbia University as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow with the Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP). In this role, she plans to work on practical solutions to help scale climate action with CGEP and the new Columbia Climate School. The areas she will focus on include: accelerating the transition from coal to clean energy, advancing work on carbon pricing, border carbon adjustments and carbon markets, and supporting women’s climate leadership.

McKenna announced she was leaving politics in June 2021, before the fall election which saw the return of Trudeau's government to power.

