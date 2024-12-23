CBC boss tops 'Taxpayer Naughty List' for lavish executive bonuses

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has released its 2024 Taxpayer Naughty and Nice List, highlighting public figures and organizations based on their fiscal decisions.

CBC President and CEO Catherine Tait tops the Naughty List for approving executive bonuses exceeding the average Canadian worker's annual salary

"Santa doesn’t like it when girls and boys are greedy, and forcing struggling taxpayers to pay for Santa-sized executive bonuses is as greedy as it gets," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation's @kris_sims tells the Heritage Committee:



"CBC is getting $1.4 billion from taxpayers this year

That money could instead pay the salaries of around 7000 paramedics and 7000 police officers." pic.twitter.com/DrJ0BF3RhP — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

Global Affairs Canada also features on the Naughty List for spending $51,000 per month on alcohol.

"Santa likes eggnog as much as the next guy, but even he knows Global Affairs Canada is sipping on a little too much Christmas spirit," Terrazzano added.

Other notable entries include Ontario Premier Doug Ford, criticized for extending political welfare after promising to eliminate it, and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, who broke his promise to cap property tax increases. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also on the Naughty List for implementing a carbon tax that the CTF argues has increased living costs for Canadians.

THANK YOU! >"My name is @franco_nomics I'm with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, and I'm here to give a voice to hundreds of thousands of Canadians who don't want you to delay the next election and stick taxpayers with the bill for millions in pensions for Members of… pic.twitter.com/k3pfPaJCCr — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 5, 2024

The Nice List acknowledges individuals who have taken steps to reduce taxpayer burdens. Former Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley is commended for resigning over wasteful spending, thereby saving public funds.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is recognized for cutting gas taxes and opposing the federal carbon tax, while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received praise for resisting federal carbon tax policies.

"Santa is getting hammered by carbon tax bills on his reindeer barn, so Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lands on the Naughty List for making everything more expensive with his carbon tax," said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. "Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made Santa’s good books for taking action against Trudeau’s carbon tax."

"CBC doesn't publish a Sunshine List, but at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, we file access to information requests and we do that homework for them.



Since 2015, the amount of CBC employees that are earning 6 figures and up has increased by 231%." pic.twitter.com/68mxFBP9tT — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

Taxpayer Naughty List:

CBC President & CEO Catherine Tait

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Global Affairs Canada

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham

The entire federal bureaucracy

Taxpayer Nice List:

Former Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux