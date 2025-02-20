Ontario Catholic school board takes action against trustee over allegations of enriching her husband

The following is a story about why it’s always really a good idea to speak up when one witnesses injustice and scandalous behaviour.

Hey, we get it: there’s so much corruption out there and yet nothing seems to happen. What’s the point in being a whistleblower in Justin Trudeau’s Canada in which scandal is so du rigueur.

But while the authorities seemingly regularly turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to shenanigans… well, NOT always.

Case in point: you might recall that last year a whistleblower reached out to Rebel News regarding a woke trustee at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Now it’s one thing to be woke and committed to DEI and all that other garbage. But it’s quite another to be allegedly caught in a blatant conflict of interest. Especially an apparent conflict of interest that results in personal financial enrichment.

We speak of trustee Kathy Doherty-Masters. She reportedly hired someone by the name of Fred Masters. Mr. Masters allegedly runs a company called Masters Money Management Inc. And Fred Masters was reportedly rewarded with the following three contracts. One was apparently for $2,200 in exchange for 100 autographed copies of his book, Lessons on Mastering Money.

Another day, another scandal at Waterloo's Catholic School Board. Thus time, looks like trustee Kathy Doherty-Masters was involved in getting contracts approved for money guru Fred Masters. Except that they're married! Translation: conflict of interest.

Secondly, Mr. Masters was also allegedly given a speaker’s fee of $1,400 courtesy of the board, a.k.a., the taxpayer. And Masters was also reportedly paid a stipend of $800 to conduct a financial wellness presentation.

That’s just Jim Dandy. And we’re sure Fred Masters is a fine money manager and author. But you know, it’s that surname of his… is there any connection between Fred Masters and Kathy Doherty-Masters?

Alas, it turns out they’re apparently a married couple. And being married puts this dynamic duo in an inherent conflict of interest.

And while Kathy Doherty-Masters should’ve recused herself from approving agenda minutes especially in regard to financial decisions made by the board that would directly enrich her hubby, she seemingly chose not do so.

Oops…

Rather, she reportedly made certain that taxpayers’ money went right into hubby’s wallet.

We haven’t read Lessons on Mastering Money. But we have a hunch that one of those lessons might be this: ensure you have a relative in the public sector who has access to taxpayer dollars so that those funds can be redirected back to the family bank account.

Say, speaking of the surname Masters, we were also informed about someone named Brendan Masters. Brendan allegedly works at two Catholic schools in the region, Resurrection and St. Louis. Do you think this particular Masters has any connection to the aforementioned Fred Masters and Kathy Doherty-Masters? Are the Kansas City Chiefs a good football team?

Yes, apparently Brendan happens to be the son of Fred and Kathy. Now, it’s not inappropriate that he works at schools in the region if mama bear happens to be a trustee. But what IS offside, however, is that Kathy must recuse herself when it comes to voting on budget items or union negotiations. It’s that whole conflict of interest thingy again, you see. And did Kathy recuse herself? Well, what do you know: looks like she “forgot” to do so yet again.

Oh, it gets worse: our sources allege that Kathy, for some inexplicable reason, has the highest mileage claim of all board trustees. In 2023, she reportedly put in a claim for some $1,800 in gas money. Which is downright fascinating. because she only lives about 10 km from the school board’s headquarters. Of note, she was out of the country for about two months in 2023. Sources tell us that her mileage claims are about double what they should be. Gee, was this another financial enrichment tip Kathy plucked from hubby’s whiz-bang Lessons on Mastering Money?

But the jig is up for Team Masters.

Kathy’s fellow trustees have levied sanctions against her for a breach of its code of conduct. Thus, Doherty-Masters is now banned from attending meetings until June 30.

As well, she also won't be allowed to sit on the Audit Committee nor the Catholic Parent Involvement Committee nor the Governance Committee until Nov. 15, 2026.

And in addition to her suspensions, Doherty-Masters is required to write a letter of apology to the board.

For someone so entitled, that’s gotta hurt…

By the way, Rebel News is currently banned from attending WCDSB meetings. That’s because in 2023, we merely asked some tough questions of the hopelessly woke director of education, Tyrone Dowling. And apparently impolite queries is tantamount to an act of “trespass.” No, seriously…

The silence was deafening! Tyrone Dowling, Director of Education for the Waterloo Catholic District School, would neither confirm or deny that the white Christian male is the "most dangerous creature on the planet" according to ex-trustee Wendy Ashby. Why?

And our questions were regarding yet another a woke-joke trustee who used to go by the name of Wendy Ashby. Ashby made international news – for all the wrong reasons.

You see, she’s the kook who stated the following on social media: “The most dangerous creature on the planet is the White Christian male. They’re a threat to anyone who is not them.”

Wow, talk about an unassisted triple play! Her statement is equal parts racist, sexist, and anti-Christian. And she slanders a white male Christian as a “creature”? Really?

Thankfully, Wendy Ashby, eventually stepped down due to public pressure. That pressure had to come from the public because Tyrone didn’t see anything wrong with having this racist sexist on the school board. (Of note: this crank now goes by the name, Wendy Jacqueline. Nice try! Because Wendy, we’re sure you’ve found out by now that the Internet is forever.)

We’ve reached out several times to Kathy and Fred Masters, leaving them detailed voicemail messages. But it’s always radio silence. Then again, in fairness, we were calling long-distance. Maybe one of the tips in Lessons on Mastering Money is this: don’t return long-distance phone calls to avoid getting dinged with long-distance phone charges?

And get this: not only is Ashby gone, but just the other day, Tyrone Dowling resigned as well. Apparently, he got wind of a palace coup in the making, and decided to leave as opposed to getting axed. It’s Christmas in February in Waterloo Region!

And now that the information regarding Kathy is finally getting some media traction, maybe this will lead to her stepping down as well. As in permanently. That would be the right thing to do.

Indeed, it would be win-win for both taxpayers and Kathy given that she would have a ton of free time on her hands. That will give her and hubby Fred an opportunity to cowrite a sequel to Lessons on Mastering Money. Hey, Kathy and Freddie, we have the perfect title for this opus-in-the- making: Masters of Disaster.