Caught red-handed: Climate candidate’s MASSIVE carbon footprint revealed!

If you want to see climate hypocrisy up close, just head to Kooyong — I did, and what I saw was staggering.

I confronted a 'Climate Action' campaigner outside the early voting booth where so-called independent MP Monique Ryan is running her supposedly climate-conscious re-election campaign.

But the scene outside said it all — mountains of signs, endless flyers and teal campaigners decked out in branded t-shirts.

I asked the campaigner a simple question: “Do you know what the word hypocritical means?” Because that’s exactly what this is. Preaching carbon reduction while running the most carbon-heavy campaign on the ground.

Jokingly, I told him: “I burn fossil fuel for fun.” Unlike Ryan, I'm at least honest. “The difference between me and her is I’m not a hypocrite. I do exactly what I say. I practise what I preach.”

If you’re running a fear campaign on Australians that the world is ending from climate change, surely you don’t show up with more coreflutes than both major parties combined. I pointed to the wasteland of signage: “Look at that. How much carbon footprint is there in that?”

He tried to excuse it by saying their signs are made from alternative or recycled materials — as if that wipes out the emissions entirely. “There’s always a carbon footprint if you recycle something,” he admitted, before insisting at least it’s not going to landfill.

But I wasn’t buying it. “You’re telling me that her carbon footprint here today is not worse than both major parties?” I asked. He couldn’t really defend it, and admitted, “the same way I can’t particularly defend what I’m saying.”

Exactly.

Ryan scored well on his group’s candidate climate scorecard, but it’s meaningless if it doesn’t match reality. “Is it not weird to you she’s not practising what she preaches?” I asked.

His response? “You’re not someone who has the intelligence to understand the science.”

This is what we’re up against — arrogance, double standards, and a refusal to be questioned. And of course, Monique Ryan wouldn’t speak to us. We’re not their kind of media, which is why she called the cops!

And it's why it’s up to you to share this and make sure people know what’s really going on.