CBC attempts to mock Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene while leaving Mark Carney unscathed

Let me show you a few moments of government comedy, on the CBC state broadcaster:

Marjorie has changed, y'all. pic.twitter.com/lO2sINlCmZ — This Hour Has 22 Minutes (@22_Minutes) November 26, 2025

Mark Carney's daily fiascos sure could use a court jester. He's certainly easy to mock.

But unlike historical court jesters, the government comedians at the CBC state broadcaster don't have immunity for making fun of the king. They'd get another screaming phone call from the PMO if they embarrassed him.

So instead of speaking truth to power, they ignore Carney's disasters and provide a simulation of opposition by bravely going after obscure U.S. politicians. So lame.

The fact that this tweet had a grand total of one reply and 1,400 views after an hour shows just how cringeworthy ordinary Canadians find them — if they find them at all.

But never forget: just like the government journalists at the CBC, the government comedians really only have one viewer they keep in mind: Mark Carney himself, and his $1.5 billion in subsidies.

Let me show you one more:

A new book by Donald Trump. 🐷 pic.twitter.com/vA285qIouF — This Hour Has 22 Minutes (@22_Minutes) November 26, 2025

How is that Canadian content as per the CBC's mandate under the Broadcasting Act?

That’s the excuse for sopping up our tax dollars — to promote Canadian stories. They made a mistake on this one, though: they forgot the laughtrack, and it really shows.