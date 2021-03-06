CBC blames 1980s American radio and Donald Trump for public mistrust of journalism

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a CBC “editor’s note” from a guy named Brodie Fenlon: Canadian trust in journalism is wavering. Here's what CBC News is doing about it.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the article:

“So people in Canada don’t trust the CBC because of Donald Trump. Now that’s an Escher drawing if ever there was one. “The CBC hates Donald Trump — just like Trudeau does. They blame him for everything. He’s been gone as president for over a month, but they still can’t stop grousing about him. It’s an example of their bias — and in many cases, their misinformation. They were huge promoters of the conspiracy theory that Trump was a Russian spy. They believe every anti-Trump conspiracy theory. And they say that Canadians don’t trust them— because of that bloody Donald Trump! “The fact that they are saying that shows that they have Trump Derangement Syndrome. They still do. They don’t even realize that their explanation for why people don’t trust them is proof of why people can’t trust them. “I wonder if they try that when they get pulled over for speeding. Officer, I get it, you say I was speeding, but it’s that Donald Trump!”

