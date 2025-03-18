CBC contributor refuses to apologize over misinformation!

Who still blindly trusts the mainstream media? Chances are, not you—after all, you're watching Rebel News, which means you already know that the mainstream media has abandoned its role as an impartial watchdog. They claim to be reliable news sources, but time and again, they prove otherwise.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has acknowledged that mainstream outlets, like CBC/Radio-Canada, act as mouthpieces for the Liberal government—pledging to defund the CBC. Meanwhile, the Liberals are doubling down on their propaganda machine. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has even proposed enshrining CBC/Radio-Canada’s role as an official information source in law, while nearly doubling its per-capita funding.

💥💥 Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the Liberals want to "enshrine in law the role that CBC/Radio-Canada plays in the fight against disinformation to support the public, especially in the current context." pic.twitter.com/VC9Kgy11HT — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 21, 2025

According to its own annual report, CBC/Radio-Canada received $1.4 billion in taxpayer funding last year. Under the Liberals’ plan, that could jump to $2.5 billion per year—money taken directly from Canadians, regardless of whether they watch or trust the network.

One of CBC/Radio-Canada’s contributors, political commentator Chantal Hébert, regularly weighs in on politics and even gives speeches on “fake news.” But here’s the irony—Hébert herself has been caught spreading misinformation.

When a journalist or commentator gets something wrong, the ethical response is to correct the record. But when Hébert claimed, “By maintaining our tariffs, it's not us who pay, it's them,” she ignored basic economics: tariffs are taxes imposed on a country’s own citizens.

Then, on February 21st, during CBC/Radio-Canada’s OhDio Midi Info, Hébert falsely alleged that Rebel News was advocating for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state. This was not a mistake. It was a deliberate attempt to discredit us.

The event she referenced was a press conference held by Pierre Poilievre on February 20th, where only five out of ten media outlets were allowed to ask questions.

I confronted Hébert about her misleading claims. Her response? No apology, no correction—just an awkward reaction.

This is the reality of mainstream media in Canada: taxpayer-funded, unaccountable, and willing to spread misinformation to protect their narrative. And they wonder why Canadians are tuning them out.