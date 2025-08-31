Canadian Content: CBC won't give details on use of foreign workers

Juno News revealed CBC hired temporary foreign workers for Ontario jobs, citing a lack of available Canadians. Spokesperson Chuck Thompson claimed to be "unaware" of the issue but promised a "more informed answer."

“Regarding your question, there’s nothing I’m aware of but perhaps if you could give me more specific details I’d be able to give you a more informed answer.” Thompson wrote in an emailed statement.

CBC, despite receiving $1.4 billion yearly in taxpayer funds, has hired at least 20 temporary foreign workers in its Ontario offices in the last decade.

Just when we thought the state broadcaster couldn’t stoop any lower, Juno News uncovered this unbelievable report about the CBC hiring Temporary Foreign Workers.



A 🧵 on what we uncovered in our exclusive



1/ pic.twitter.com/xwHrtweGKp — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) August 30, 2025

The state-funded broadcaster used Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIA) to claim it was unable to acquire Canadian workers, including for “high wage” positions.

Government records reveal CBC hired temporary foreign workers as broadcasters, announcers, technicians, web designers, developers, computer programmers, network technicians, research marketers, business managers, and consultants.

Conservative heritage critic Rachael Thomas was flabbergasted as temporary foreign workers are bankrolled by Canadian taxpayers. “Why is our public broadcaster turning to foreign workers instead of investing in Canadian talent?” she asked. “Canadians deserve answers.”

Despite receiving billions in taxpayer money, the CBC charges Canadians $5.99/month for an ad-free Gem Premium subscription, which primarily features American and British programming. CBC recently sued to keep its Gem subscriber numbers private, defying an information commissioner's order.

University of Ottawa assistant professor Matt Malone, who requested the information, views the court action as an effort to avoid transparency.

Former Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge proposed increasing CBC funding by 79%, from $1.4 billion to $2.5 billion annually, emphasizing the importance of "our own tools of communication."

“Can the country afford that?” asked a reporter. “I think we need to envision the investments we are making in our public broadcaster as a national security issue,” replied St-Onge.

On May 30, a memo was sent to Minister Steven Guilbeault, eight weeks after Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged record CBC funding on April 4, stating, “Canadians rely on CBC… to keep up with what’s happening.”

Canadian Heritage announced Thursday it would delay releasing the memo until 2026, citing a "large number of records" request. This means the document won't be available until after the next federal budget, according to Blacklock’s.

Carney pledged to boost CBC funding by $150 million and make it statutory, calling the institution "the most important of Canadian institutions." He dismissed budget cuts to the broadcaster as "an attack on our … identity."