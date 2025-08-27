CBC heads to court over subscriber numbers

CBC is suing to keep its Gem streaming service subscriber numbers private, despite an order from the information commissioner. Launched in 2018, Gem offers both free and paid ($5.99/month) versions, but subscriber figures remain undisclosed.

After the CBC denied an access-to-information request, citing competitive harm, an appeal to the federal information commissioner then ordered the state broadcaster to disclose the numbers last month.

University of Ottawa assistant professor Matt Malone, who filed the request, calls the broadcaster’s decision to go to court "a sad but telling attempt to dodge basic transparency."

He believes their refusal to comply sets a poor precedent, particularly for its journalists who depend on access-to-information requests and seek disclosure from federal bodies.

Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard concluded that subscriber numbers, related to CBC's programming and general administration, are not exempt from disclosure.

A spokesperson denounced the information commissioner’s interpretation of the law as wrong. “We will make our case in our filing with the Federal Court and let the court decide,” Leon Mar told the Canadian Press.

The broadcaster claims releasing data would harm its competitive standing by aiding rival streaming services in luring subscribers from Gem. Withholding Canadian subscriber figures is typical industry practice.

Kaan Yigit of The Strategic Counsel reports that Gem's weekly viewership competes with Bell's Crave and exceeds Paramount+ and Tubi, though paid subscribers are a smaller portion of these total user figures.

Maynard wrote these competitive harms were not reasonably expected.

Barry Kiefl of Canadian Media Research noted a lack of public data on Gem audiences. He cited CBC's own numbers, showing their streaming services and Crave are vastly outmatched by foreign competitors and social media in Ontario. More data is expected this fall.

While CBC shares TV and radio listenership, Kiefl stated they've been "dead silent for over 20 years" regarding digital service audience numbers.

A 2022 Maru Public Opinion survey of news consumption habits vary, with online newspapers, TV news websites, and business news channels each at 29%. Social media (26%) and radio (24%) follow.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation Alberta Director Kris Sims and the CBC's own data:



"According to its own latest quarterly report, CBC News Network's audience share is 1.7%. Meaning more than 98% of Canadians are choosing to not watch CBC's news channel."

Former CBC CEO Catherine Tait emphasized the necessity of its online success due to declining TV ratings and advertising revenue, stating to the heritage committee in May 2024, "We are dealing with a digital shift."

“Canadians are spending more and more time on digital platforms,” said Tait. The CBC must “prepare what we call a transformation plan but which is really a reflection on options for the corporation to better prepare for a digital future,” she added.

A 2020 Statistics Canada survey indicated that internet news consumption was highest among those aged 15-34 (95%), followed by 35-54 (87%) and those 55+ (63%), who preferred television (88%).

Conversely, television news consumption was lowest for those 34 and under (45%), increasing to 65% for those 35-54. Women in all age groups were more likely to follow news, regardless of the medium.