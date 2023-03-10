CBC fails to disclose dead Palestinians were terrorists

Prashanth Bala - stock.adobe.com

Reporting on March 9, 2023, CBC journalist Chris Brown neglected to tell viewers that those killed by Israeli Defense Forces in recent violent protests about judicial reform were members of terror groups, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

The lies by omission were flagged Friday morning by Honest Reporting Canada.

On March 7, Israeli soldiers say they entered a house searching for a Hamas terrorist & encountered a group of armed Palestinian terrorists who began to fire heavily at the soldiers. In response, the soldiers returned fire killing six. (1/4)https://t.co/vw1Uk5zOJl — HonestReporting Canada (@HonestRepCanada) March 8, 2023

An 8:01 am March 9 CBC broadcast transcript was published by Honest Reporting.

CBC Anchor: “The mass protests come as three more Palestinians were killed today by Israeli security forces in a raid in the west bank. Our correspondent Chris Brown is in Jerusalem this morning.”

Reporter Brown: “At the same time, violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians is surging, especially following the shooting death of two Israeli settlers in the occupied west bank last week… This morning, three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli security services after seven others were killed earlier this week.”



The 10:37 broadcast was also missing the relevant context about the deaths:

Reporter Brown: “… uptick in violence between Israeli settlers in particular and Palestinians. Something like 70 Palestinians have been killed in 2023 alone by Israeli security operations. 11 Israelis have been killed. So, obviously terrible losses on both sides.”

Reporter Brown: “Just today, there were three more Palestinians killed in a government action, there were six or seven the other day, so really, you’re seeing an entire country coming to the boiling point.”

NBC News used the term militants to describe those killed in one of the IDF raids on the West Bank city of Jenin, and noted the six killed in that operation were part of known terror cells:

Israel said troops targeted and killed a Hamas operative responsible for gunning down two Israeli brothers last month. Palestinian armed groups later said that all five of the other fatalities were also militants and members of either Hamas, Islamic Jihad or the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

The same report by Brown for the heavily subsidized Canadian state broadcaster inaccurately described Tel Aviv as Israel's capital, as opposed to the actual capital, Jerusalem.