CBC insider EXPOSES ‘bias’ and ‘intimidation’ at network

Former CBC Host Travis Dhanraj provided blistering testimony in the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage today, including allegations of bullying, intimidation and a freeze-out of conservative voices.

In his testimony, Dhanraj stated he and other CBC employees were provided a list of 45 people they were instructed not to speak with, including reporters.

Imagine my surprise while watching Travis Dhanraj's testimony, covering the hearing for Rebel News, when my very own name came up!

During a conversation about me and the Freedom Convoy where Mr. Dhanraj told Mr. Cochrane "I think she has a couple of last names," with David quipped back, "People who live in trailers usually do".

Ironically, it was mere weeks ago when David Cochrane, offended by a photo I posted to my X account of him which he found "unflattering".

He raised a complaint with CPC media personnel on grounds of media courtesy. I ended up removing my post out of said courtesy, but couldn't help but wonder if he would do the same for me. Let's face it, the CBC aren't searching out glamour shots of myself or any convoy people.

Even worse is the obvious disdain from a certain Ottawa bubble for working-class Canadians, who pay their salaries, by insinuating that if you don't work at CBC Headquarters, on Parliament Hill, or aren't on the government dole, then you're dismissed as invaluable — the type of dwelling you live in determines your place in society.

This is the least shocking of the information presented at the committee hearings today, as panelists, including Dhanraj, laid out several issues with the current media landscape in Canada. From biases to smaller, local publications being squeezed out of the market, leaving many communities feeling that they don't have a voice.

