CBC is directing Liberal propaganda at children
Is it a coincidence the state broadcaster closely aligns its views with the government that funds its billion dollar budget?
When the government spends over $1 billion on something, its for a reason. Is it any wonder that Canada's state broadcaster aligns so closely then with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's governing Liberals?
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered why the CBC is so insistent on pushing trans issues on children.
Looking at how CBC has a department aimed at kids, the same network which recently ran a story normalizing drag to kids, Ezra said:
When they made that documentary, they then had their children's news network at CBC interview the stars of that.
I've done stories before, the CBC has a special bureau designed to indoctrinate children. It has child actors reading scripts that are written by adults, and they try to convince children of ideological things.
Some of it is innocuous, talking about sports and music. But there's plenty of ideology in it as you can see... It's Liberal party propaganda directed at children through the unethical use of child actors.
- By Ezra Levant
