CBC is directing Liberal propaganda at children

By Ezra Levant CROWDFUND OUR NEW CHRISTIAN DOCUMENTARY "Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada. Church Under Fire E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight — start your free trial and become a RebelNews+ subscriber.

When the government spends over $1 billion on something, its for a reason. Is it any wonder that Canada's state broadcaster aligns so closely then with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's governing Liberals?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered why the CBC is so insistent on pushing trans issues on children.

Looking at how CBC has a department aimed at kids, the same network which recently ran a story normalizing drag to kids, Ezra said: