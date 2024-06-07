CBC Kids asks if celebrating D-Day is 'glorifying war'

CBC Kids asked its young readership whether or not commemorating D-Day and other battles is important due to the violent nature of war.

“Is it important to commemorate battles like D-Day? Why or why not?” CBC Kids asked.

D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944, was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The operation laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front and would eventually lead to the liberation of France and the rest of Western Europe.

#REPORT: CBC Kids is asking their audience whether it's important to commemorate D-Day, suggesting that doing so could be "celebrating violence" and "glorifying war." 1,096 Canadians sacrificed their lives on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/AiJIKNznJX — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) June 6, 2024

“It can be argued that commemorating military battles is celebrating and glorifying war,” CBC Kids posted. “But it can also be seen as a moment of reflection on the importance of peace.”

“So what do you think? Is it important to remember and honour our military past? Or is it celebrating violence?”

The title of the page has been renamed to, “Do you commemorate D-Day and what does it mean to you?”

14,000 of the 150,000 Allied troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy on that day were Canadian.

The area targeted by the Canadian forces during the invasion was a beachfront known as "Juno," with Canadian paratroopers landing at various points in the region.

Although 359 Canadians lost their lives, D-Day ultimately accomplished its objective.

The battle was fierce, with Allied troops facing intense German artillery, machine gun fire, and a landscape strewn with landmines.

The Royal Canadian Navy played a significant role on D-Day, deploying 110 ships and 10,000 sailors to support the infantry landings.

More than 14,000 Canadians landed at Juno Beach on June 6, 1944. Each one of those men knew they may never come home.



On the eve of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, we are in Normandy, France to honour these heroes. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Air Force bombed strategic inland targets and provided aerial protection from enemy aircraft.

On Thursday, a ceremony at Juno Beach marked the 80th anniversary, attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and 13 Canadian veterans.

Among the veterans was a 104-year-old who had been present on Juno Beach during the invasion.