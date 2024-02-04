CBC pushes lies about freedom convoy on 'kids news' channel

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 2, 2024.

On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the CBC project CBC Kids News and its inherent creepiness. The website and accompanying YouTube channel focus on progressive topics, having child actors read lines written by adults about topics such as climate change and 'gender-affirming care.'

"I can't imagine any normal teenager would naturally trust a government outlet, let alone think of the CBC as a source for news," Ezra commented. "It's so condescending. It's so boring and so woke, but who knows — they're obviously doing it for a reason."

"Maybe the whole reason is simply designed to impress Justin Trudeau and keep the tax dollars flowing to the CBC," Ezra proposed. "Like all government media, they really don't care about their actual audience except that one viewer, Justin Trudeau who controls their money."

But it was one specific story on CBC Kids News that caught Ezra's eye, one which falsely claimed that the findings of the Rouleau report constituted a legal ruling on the constitutionality of the Emergencies Act. However, CBC Kids News failed to mention that a Trudeau-appointed judge oversaw a public inquiry — not a court case. A lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms considered the inquiry an "important document" but legally non-binding.

"Did Angelica Cooper even read the judgment? Because it specifically said the opposite of what she just wrote," Ezra concluded.