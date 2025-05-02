CBC now 'fully weaponized' following Carney Liberals' election victory: Sheila Gunn Reid

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed why the CBC is poised to become even more dishonest following Mark Carney's victory on Monday evening.

"Now that unelected banker-turned-politician Mark Carney has clawed his way into power through the back door of a Liberal minority, Canada’s state broadcaster is going to lie harder, louder, and more aggressively than ever before," she said.

In early April, Carney declared that he would increase funding to the CBC by at least $150 million. The CBC already receives over $1 billion of taxpayer funds annually, with the public broadcaster getting $1.38 billion in 2024.

Sheila discussed why the Liberals allocating huge amounts of taxpayer funds to the CBC influences the public broadcaster to provide the party with positive coverage.

"If you ever wondered why Rosemary Barton acts like a protective wingman whenever someone says something harsh but true about Carney—it’s because she’s auditioning for survival," she said.

During the Leaders' Debates in Montreal, the CBC's chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton claimed Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey spread misinformation in her question about the rise of anti-Christian hate to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Barton smeared Rebel News and falsely claimed that the remains of Indigenous children have been found in "various places" across Canada. The CBC was forced to issue a correction after the incident.

The CBC correction reads:

"On April 16, during a live broadcast following the French-language federal election leaders' debate on CBC News Network, chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, said 'Yes, there have been remains of Indigenous children found in various places across the country …'

"As CBC News has reported on multiple occasions, what several Indigenous communities across Canada have discovered on the sites of some former residential schools are potential burial sites or unmarked graves."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre previously pledged to defund the CBC before being defeated in the federal election on Monday evening.