CBC ombudsman reveals critical gaps in public service broadcasting

Subheading:Taxpayer-funded but untrustworthy, the CBC's decline highlights the slippery slope of an unaccountable media empire.#

The CBC has long been expected to deliver unbiased, balanced reporting to Canadians. Yet, its own ombudsman, says the broadcaster is woefully falling short of its' mandate.

In his final report, now-former Ombudsman Jack Nagler revealed a damning review prompted by a detailed complaint from Timothy Clarke, which found a pattern of omissions and partial coverage in CBC’s reporting. This "deep dive" into its handling of key issues — including COVID-19, climate change, Russia/Ukraine, and the so-called "woke movement" — revealed a disturbing failure to provide sound news coverage

Nagler himself noted that the complaint was unlike anything he had reviewed before, describing it as "detailed, comprehensive, and all-encompassing." The accusations? While delivering news, the CBC repeatedly failed to provide a full range of perspectives on critical issues.

Its approach on the pandemic and various geopolitical issues favoured certain narratives while silencing dissenting voices. In some cases, the CBC's internal responses were perplexing. Nancy Waugh, the Senior Manager of Journalistic Standards, defended the network’s approach by claiming it wasn’t necessary to give equal weight to "fringe" opinions.

She dismissed any view that didn’t fit the "mainstream" narrative.

This refusal to entertain alternative viewpoints on contentious topics is problematic, especially when it comes to health and public policy.

'We are entitled to expect more from the state broadcaster,' said Jennifer Dundas, a former CBC reporter. 'The CBC should serve all Canadians, not the adherents of favoured political ideologies.'



With the CBC relying on government-funded experts and public health authorities to determine what is "safe" or "effective," dissenting opinions were either marginalized or entirely excluded. This disregard for diverse perspectives is precisely what Nagler pointed to as a failure to evolve with changing scientific consensus and public sentiment, calling the CBC "too timid" in its reporting at the height of the pandemic.

Despite acknowledging these flaws, the state broadcaster failed to implement meaningful reforms.

As a taxpayer-funded broadcaster, it should be the leading force to fostering informed public discourse. But with mounting internal issues — such as lavish executive bonuses in the face of layoffs and financial turmoil — it's clear that their priorities are misaligned with the diverse viewpoints of Canadians.

The CBC appears more focused on protecting their corporate narrative and executive perks, rather than fulfilling their promise to the public. It should comes as no surprise that their viewership is plummeting.

Despite receiving a staggering $1.4 billion mandate, CBC ranks just ninth among the most downloaded news apps on the App Store. How much longer can Canadians be expected to fund a broadcaster that refuses to meet its own standards of accountability and balance?

The CBC should be a pillar of unbiased news in Canada, yet its inability to evolve and serve the public is costing both its credibility and relevance. This is a wake-up call for all Canadians: when a public broadcaster fails to meet its mandate, the consequences are not just financial but deeply political.

For a government agency that claims to represent all Canadians, this is an oversight we can ill-afford to ignore.

