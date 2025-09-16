CBC paid GC Strategies for 'recruitment services' — the same firm behind ArriveCan scandal

The federal government has confirmed that the CBC handed nearly $12,000 to GC Strategies — the same controversial IT staffing firm at the centre of the ArriveCan scandal — for a one-time recruitment contract.

The revelation came through a written response to an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Rachael Thomas. A previous inquiry about other GC Strategies contracts revealed that the $11,985 contract was issued on October 5, 2016.

The purchase order covered “a one-time, non-recurring recruitment service” to secure a “specialized external candidate.” Guilbeault explained that CBC’s hiring manager authorized the purchase order after GC Strategies “identified and provided a candidate who was ultimately successful.” The minister also noted that GC Strategies initiated the contact, approaching CBC’s hiring manager following a public job posting.

While the amount in question is relatively small compared to the billions flowing through the CBC, the contractor’s identity is what raises eyebrows. GC Strategies is the two-man consulting shop that has become synonymous with federal contracting abuse.

GC Strategies, the main contractor for ArriveCan, administered none of the IT work on the pandemic application.



The firm pocketed tens of millions of dollars in connection with the failed ArriveCan app. This flawed pandemic-era border control surveillance tool ballooned to a staggering $59 million price tag, despite internal emails showing the app could have been built for a fraction of the cost. The Auditor General later confirmed that GC Strategies and its subcontractors were paid millions, yet produced little demonstrable value.

GC Strategies has been accused of “body-shopping” — winning federal contracts and then farming the work out to other subcontractors while skimming a commission. Parliamentary hearings revealed that GC Strategies often had little to no actual technical capacity, yet still managed to secure government business through cozy relationships and opaque procurement practices.