CBC quietly hands out record pay raises after axing bonuses

After cancelling its taxpayer-funded bonuses, the CBC handed out record high pay raises of $38 million in 2024-25.



The CBC isn’t saving people money if it’s replacing taxpayer-funded bonuses with higher taxpayer-funded pay raises.https://t.co/Md9g32js26 pic.twitter.com/3WDKvaymga — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) July 21, 2025

The raises, handed out to 6,295 employees, averaged roughly $6,000 per person, with no pay cuts reported. The CTF says the total figure is more than triple the raises distributed in the previous year, when the CBC handed out $11.5 million in salary increases.

Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF, says the bonus cancellation was nothing more than a PR stunt. “The CBC isn’t saving people money if it’s replacing taxpayer-funded bonuses with higher taxpayer-funded pay raises,” he said. “It’s using sleight of hand — jacking up salaries to bake the bonuses in permanently.”

In May, following widespread criticism of its $18 million bonus scheme amid layoffs, the CBC announced it would eliminate performance-based pay. But in the same breath, it signaled the move would come with a catch: “Salaries of those affected will be adjusted to reflect the elimination of individual performance pay.”

Translation? Bonuses didn’t disappear — they just became guaranteed raises.

And that’s not all. The number of CBC employees earning six-figure salaries has exploded.

In 2024–25, 1,831 employees made over $100,000, costing taxpayers a combined $240 million — up 17% from the year before and a staggering 318% increase since 2015–16, when only 438 employees crossed the six-figure threshold.

The average salary for those top earners? $131,060.

Despite being pressed for comment by the CTF, CBC brass offered no explanation for the record-setting pay hikes.

Terrazzano says Canadians are right to be outraged. “The CBC didn’t listen to Canadians. It isn’t saving taxpayers money. It’s just trying to avoid bad press,” he said.

Polling from the CTF shows 70% of Canadians opposed CBC bonuses, and even typically supportive voices like Friends of Canadian Media called last year’s $18 million in bonuses “deeply out of touch.”

The CBC’s total taxpayer funding for 2025 will exceed $1.4 billion, according to federal estimates.

“If Prime Minister Mark Carney is serious about saving money,” Terrazzano added, “then he needs to step in and put an end to the CBC gravy train — or better yet, defund the CBC.”