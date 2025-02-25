CBC reporters told to bike while executives fly business class

A CBC corporate report obtained by Blacklock's Reporter instructs reporters to fight climate change by biking to assignments but is silent on executives’ lavish travel habits.

The Task Force On Climate Related Financial Disclosure report claims CBC must “imbed environmentally sustainable thinking in everything we do” and lead the industry in climate action. Reporters are encouraged to use electric bikes and take part in “sustainable commuting initiatives.”

Managers @CBC ask reporters to cover assignments by bicycle to combat #ClimateChange: "We intend to lead Cdn media as a whole to do its part." https://t.co/iEIiSWvzMl #cdnpoli #CBC pic.twitter.com/P2wfGwivdd — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, executives continue to fly business class on overseas junkets. Access to Information records obtained by Blacklock’s reveal former CEO Catherine Tait billed $119,309 in travel over two years, including flights to Hollywood and a European tour to London, Brussels, and Geneva.

Former vice president Michel Bissonnette took a business class trip to Monaco, stayed four days on the French Riviera, and billed $17.43 for an Uber rather than walk eight minutes in downtown Ottawa.

The report also urges “green storytelling” in scripted programming to push climate messaging. However, it does not address whether executives will cut their own carbon footprints.

While CBC staff are told to pedal their way to sustainability, top brass continue their high-carbon lifestyle—at taxpayer expense.