CBC runs segment on rough sex and teenagers

Prashanth Bala - stock.adobe.com

A segment on CBC's “The Current with Matt Galloway” explored whether teens believe rough sex is normal. The segment, which is 24 minutes in length, goes into research that claims that "choking and rough sex are being normalized for teenagers."

"... parents can't assume their kids haven't been exposed to the risks," the state broadcaster wrote in a summary of the episode. "Experts say many teens are getting their sex education from pop culture, memes and hashtags like #ChokeMeDaddy," it continues.

The episode begins with a disclaimer that the segment will discuss "explicit content, teens, and sex." It begins with a teenager speaking about how they were exposed to the idea of choking during intercourse.

"The way guys describe sex with girls is very degrading and almost like, we're not really human like we're dehumanized in a way," she said. She noted that with "rough sh*t" she hears guys talking about slapping or spitting on women during sex.

Galloway cites research that claims that rough sex, once niche, has become popularized through social media and pop culture. A clip from teen smut drama "Euphoria" then plays, along with a Jack Harlow song that repeats the line, "spank me, pull my hair, choke me."

Galloway then interviews Debby Herbenick of Indiana University, author of "Yes, Your Kid: What Parents Need to Know About Today's Teens and Sex" who discussed other sexual trends such as "smother, slapping of the face, of the genitals, of the chest or torso."

"There's namecalling, which some people describe as at least as hurtful as some of the physical stuff... Over the past 15 years have been considered more normalized among young people."

She says that while it's not exactly known how these trends became normalized among teens, she assumes that it started with the normalization of hardcore pornography, but that it has since moved on to other accessible mediums.

"Personally, I'm not a cultural scholar but we have seen these rises of behaviours that overwhelmingly affect girls and women, much moreso than men, they affect gender diverse kids too, but they affect girls and women on the receiving end," she said.

Peggy Orenstein, a journalist who has "spoken to hundreds of teens about their sex lives," is then introduced to the broadcast. Orenstein wrote a piece for the New York Times where she says she spoke to a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in 2020. She said that there was an impression among boys that girls want to be choked, and among girls that all boys want to perform the act.

She claimed that young people getting their sex education from media and pornography has had a normalizing effect.

"We have done such a poor job of educating our young people about sex and about relationships and we think that if we just don't talk about it, they will figure it out or won't do it. Instead, we're leaving them to be educated by pornography and mainstream media, and the results are not great."

The CBC has delved into sexual topics before involving children. Five years ago, the state broadcaster released a trailer for "Drag Kids," a "touching portrait" of four children who "chased freedom and friendship" via the "art of drag."

In a separate article, CBC asked whether it was okay for kids to watch or take part in drag.