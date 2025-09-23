CBC watchdog calls out their bias on LGBTQ coverage

Ombudsman Maxime Bertrand says the CBC's coverage lacks diverse viewpoints.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   September 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The CBC Ombudsman criticized the network for a lack of transparency and bias in its LGBTQ coverage, specifically regarding gender identity programs in schools that only featured LGBTQ guests.

Ombudsman Maxime Bertrand noted that the CBC's coverage, lacking diverse viewpoints, departed from typical media debates. She suggested that a "brief, transparent explanation" for their focus would have fostered understanding and trust, calling it "clear communication" rather than a concession.

A 2023 Front Burner broadcast on national protests against gender identity curriculum, featuring an LGBTQ activist and an LGBTQ periodical editor, drew audience complaints, according to Blacklock’s. “Both guests are transgender,” wrote Bertrand. 

“Should the program have done more to explain its editorial decisions, both its focus on the LGBTQ perspective and its choice of guests who shared a similar standpoint?” asked the Ombudsman. “The answer is yes, it should have.”

Bertrand noted a distinction between unfairness and lack of clarity. While Front Burner may have aimed to benefit CBC's journalism, it failed to explain its reasoning to listeners.

Front Burner Executive Producer Nick McCabe-Lokos informed a complainant that his program, an explainer-formatted journalistic show, typically avoids debates and thus he wasn't compelled to interview both sides of the issue.

The CBC watchdog previously criticized the broadcaster for “blatant lack of balance” in its reporting on a controversy involving Red Deer Catholic school trustee Monique LaGrange.

Bertrand found the network's September 27, 2023 article on backlash against LaGrange, regarding a Facebook post comparing LGBTQ rainbow flags to Nazi propaganda, failed journalistic standards by presenting a biased, one-sided account.

The Ombudsman criticized the network's biased LGBTQ coverage, noting the failure to report 200 positive messages and 31 pages of supportive emails for Trustee LaGrange, instead highlighting only negative reactions, violating fairness standards.

“Sources offered only criticism of LaGrange with no one from the opposing side to defend her,” Bertrand wrote, adding that “the blatant lack of balance could reasonably lead one to perceive some degree of bias.”

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

